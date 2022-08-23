Applications now open for C-PACER financing – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Pierce County is now accepting applications for the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy + Resiliency Program (C-PACER). The C-PACER program allows owners and developers of eligible properties in Pierce County to obtain long-term financing, at a lower interest rate, for qualifying energy generation, efficiency, water conservation or resiliency projects. More efficient, clean buildings will help the County meet greenhouse gas reduction goals as called for in the Sustainability 2030 Plan.

Roles and responsibilities

Property owners identify a private lender to fund the project, the Pierce County Sustainable Resources Division approves applications, and the County records the C-PACER loan as a lien on the property which is assigned to the lender. The C-PACER assessment stays with the property and transfers to the next owner if the property is sold.

Eligibility

The Pierce County C-PACER program is available to commercial, industrial, agricultural, and multi-family properties within Pierce County, including those within incorporated cities like the City of Tacoma.

Examples of eligible projects include electrification improvements that eliminate fossil fuels, upgraded windows, electric vehicle charging, seismic hardening, and energy storage. Projects involving upgrades to fossil fuel burning equipment do not qualify. For a full overview of eligibility requirements, visit PierceCountyWa.gov/C-PACER.

About C-PACER

Pierce County administers a C-PACER program in accordance with RCW chapter 36.165. The C-PACER Act was established after the passage of E2SHB 2405 by the Washington State Legislature in 2020. The C-PACER program will be administered in accordance with guidelines established by the County.