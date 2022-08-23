 2022 Grit City Trees Program Application Due Date Extended to September 30 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

2022 Grit City Trees Program Application Due Date Extended to September 30

· Leave a Comment ·

City of Tacoma press release.

Grit City Trees is the City of Tacoma’s free street tree program. Applications for the 2022 season have been extended to Friday, September 30, while supplies last. This program provides free trees and supporting materials to Tacoma residents.

Group applications for neighborhood tree plantings are preferred, but individuals can also apply for the program. Trees and materials will be available for individuals to pick up at the City nursery and will be delivered to neighborhood groups in mid-late October.

Residents interested in participating can find the application on the Grit City Trees webpage by clicking on the tab “How do I participate?”. These trees are for planting in the right-of-way only, and species availability is limited.

The goal of the program is to increase tree canopy and beautify neighborhoods through community tree planting. Planting more trees throughout neighborhoods has proven to help keep places cool during the hottest days, manage stormwater runoff, slow neighborhood traffic, provide mental health benefits, and so much more. 

For more information, visit cityoftacoma.org/GritCityTrees, contact trees@cityoftacoma.org or call (253) 341-1315.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.