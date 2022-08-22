UP School District: Late Start Wednesdays – The Suburban Times

University Place School District announcement.

Beginning on Wednesday, September 14, UPSD will start school one hour late each Wednesday to allow time for teachers to learn and collaborate. Late starts will replace early release days. School start times on Wednesdays are as follows:

Primary Schools will begin at 9:15 am

Intermediate Schools will begin at 9:45 am

Curtis Junior and Senior High Schools will begin at 8:30 am

Transportation pick-up times will be one hour later on late start Wednesdays.