Public invited to ‘Meet Your Army’ Aug. 25 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Joint Base Lewis-McChord will open its doors on Aug. 25 for “Meet Your Army Day,” an open house showcasing Army life and educating the public about career options, incentives and opportunities to serve.

Hosted by America’s First Corps, Meet Your Army Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JBLM’s Cowan Stadium. It will be open to the public and tailored to young people exploring their educational and career options.

“We are excited to welcome the public onto Joint Base Lewis-McChord for this fun and informative event,” said Col. Joey Sullinger, America’s First Corps public affairs officer. “JBLM is home to the largest array of active Army units on the West Coast, so it is an ideal place to highlight our world-class Soldiers, our wide variety of career options and the many opportunities for personal and professional advancement in the U.S. Army.”

Guests will be able to speak with Soldiers in various career fields such as intelligence, medicine, aviation, infantry, engineering, IT/cyber, logistics, military police, artillery and special operations.

“The Army allows our young women and men the opportunity to choose careers that align with their passions, whether they’re interested in STEM, the arts, service or adventure,” said Lt. Col. Bryan S. Whittier, commander of the Seattle Army Recruiting Battalion. “We are excited to be able to show everyone who comes to this event what the Army has to offer them specifically.”

The event will feature displays and hands-on tours of Army aircraft, vehicles and equipment, including the Black Hawk helicopter, Stryker armored vehicle, EOD bomb disposal gear, long-range artillery systems, firefighting equipment and more.

Visitors will also be able to see military working dogs, try out the Army’s latest workout equipment and enjoy some games in the Army’s eSports gaming trailer, provided by the Seattle Army Recruiting Battalion. Local recruiters will be on-site to answer questions about current enlistment bonuses, education benefits and other career incentives.

Free shirts, bags and other items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Visitors may access the event anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., entering from JBLM’s Dupont Gate (I-5 Exit 119), where they will be directed to visitor parking and security screening. Photo ID is required for access to JBLM; state or federal ID for ages 18+, school ID accepted for ages 16-17, and no ID requirements for ages 15 and under. For safety and convenience, free busses will shuttle guests from visitor parking to the event. DoD-card holders such as military families may go directly to the Cowan Stadium parking lot.

For questions about JBLM’s Meet Your Army Day, please call the Seattle Army Recruiting Battalion at (425) 830-3942. To register online or learn more about Army career options, visit go.usa.gov/xSGHu.