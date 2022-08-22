Frank Boykin Joins City of Tacoma to Oversee the Washington MBDA Business Center – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

Tacoma, Wash. – On August 15, Frank Boykin joined the City of Tacoma to oversee the Washington Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center, which provides technical assistance and business consulting to established minority-owned businesses in Washington state. Embedded within the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department since September 2016, the Washington MBDA Business Center was established as part of a cooperative agreement between the City of Tacoma and the U.S. Department of Commerce. It is one of 35 MBDA Business Centers across the country.

“I look forward to building on the good work the Washington MBDA Business Center has done to date to provide ongoing, quality assistance to minority businesses with rapid growth potential,” said Mr. Boykin. “As our region works to build a stronger economy, it is critical that we engage and elevate our minority businesses and position them to thrive.”

Mr. Boykin has more than three decades of professional, leadership, relationship-building and community experience with a well-documented history of and reputation for connecting business and community, developing meaningful metrics to drive outcomes and results, and connecting public policy opportunities to public service.

Most recently serving as Director of the Manufacturing Industrial Council (MIC) at the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Boykin successfully raised the level of engagement and impact of Pierce County’s manufacturing, industrial and maritime businesses. During his time there, he also served as head of the Pierce County Business Accelerator (PCBA), a cohort-based program established in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic to provide resources to entrepreneurs and business owners in Pierce County including training, coaching and technical assistance. PCBA focuses on underserved and BIPOC communities.

Prior to that, Mr. Boykin worked for 25 years as a United Parcel Service (UPS) executive, helping companies of all sizes strategize about their logistical needs while growing their businesses. His largest account in that role was Amazon.

“Frank Boykin brings to the table broad experience and deep expertise in the private and public sectors,” said Community and Economic Development Director Jeff Robinson. “He is highly respected in the business community and we look forward to working with him on our shared strategic goals.”

More information about the Washington MBDA Business Center is available at mbdawashington.com.