Curran Orchard Cider Squeeze volunteers needed – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.

Volunteers are needed for a variety of shifts at the Curran Apple Orchard Cider Squeeze on Sunday, Aug 28, from 10a.m. to 6pm.

The Cider Squeeze is a fun event that our community really enjoys, especially after a 2 year break due to COVID, said CORE Chair Debbie Klosowski. We’re really excited to put on this community tradition; however, we need lots of volunteers to make it happen! This is also a great way to earn community service credits for school and other purposes!

A variety of shifts are available with tasks ranging from set up, handing out informational pamphlets, assisting at the wash station, helping at the press area, pushing wheelbarrows and take down.

Interested people can obtain more info and sign up by contacting jillworth@msn.com.

The orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive West in Univ. Place.

For more info on the Cider Squeeze, please visit www.curranappleorchard.com.