Andrew Zinn Named to Pacific University Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

Andrew Zinn of Lakewood has been named to the Spring 2022 dean’s list at Pacific University in Oregon. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.

