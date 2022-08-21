West Pierce CARES Donates 100 Helmets to Caring for Kids – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

Over the weekend, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) personnel attended the Caring for Kids Ready to Learn Fair at Harrison Prep in support of their annual back-to-school event. West Pierce CARES, WPFR’s employee-run non-profit organization, donated 100 helmets and custom-fitted more than 200 children at the event. Caring for Kids purchased the additional 100 helmets. West Pierce is proud to support Caring for Kids, their efforts, and all they do for our community.

If you are in need of a custom-fitted helmet, please call 253.564.1623 or visit our website to request an appointment. Sizes are available for toddlers, children and adults and cost $11-15 each (depending on style).

To read more about some of the work West Pierce CARES has done recently, please click here to read an article from Tacoma Weekly.

The post West Pierce CARES Donates 100 Helmets to Caring for Kids appeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue.