Tacoma Youth Chorus Invites Singers to Join – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Youth Chorus.

Raise Your Voice, Fuel Your Passion, Join in Song

Come Sing with Us! If you know a youth (entering grades K-12) who loves to sing, the Tacoma Youth Chorus encourages you to visit our website www.tacomayouthchorus.org and join us for the 2022-2023 season. Our next rounds of voice checks (no prepared material needed) will be on Saturday, August 27 and Saturday, September 10 at Charles Wright Academy. Please sign up through our website to get an appointment and meet the choir director for your grade level!

Tacoma Youth Chorus is a community-based performing arts program for youth. Through instruction by our accomplished artistic staff, Tacoma Youth Chorus delivers outstanding choral and music education, performance and travel opportunities, and an all-around character-building program, and is regarded as one of the premier youth arts education programs in the Pacific Northwest. Five performance-based choirs rehearse September through June, with multiple performances throughout the season. Music Makers, our early childhood classes (grades K-1), meet weekly in a nonperformance program consisting of singing, music theory, dance, and instruments, with family sharing events.

As the parent of a middle-schooler wrote to us: “What I love most as the parent of a Tacoma Youth Chorus singer is the professionalism and talent of the entire staff. I know our singer is learning much more than how to sing the songs. She is learning about commitment, community, professionalism, and musicality – all while having fun with friends and passionate directors!”

For meeting dates and locations, to schedule a voice check, or to learn more information, visit our website www.tacomayouthchorus.org and submit an interest form.

** Tacoma Youth Chorus is a qualified CBI (community-based instructor) with OASIS.

Tacoma Youth Chorus does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, sexual orientation, national or ethnic origin in the administration of its educational policies.