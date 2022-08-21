Division and MLK Jr. Way intersection closure rescheduled to August 22nd – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department during construction.

Please support your local businesses during construction and stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Continued construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, N. 2nd St., Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District

When

August 22nd Update. Work will occur during the day and nighttime hours.

Where

Entire project area:

Daytime and nighttime track testing, electrical testing, light installation, and overhead wiring work for the future light rail system will be occurring in various locations along the alignment during the week (Commerce St., Stadium Way, N. 1st St., Division Ave., and MLK Jr. Way). During this construction activity the contractor has obtained a nighttime noise variance and will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area.

Dome District:

Westbound E. 25th Street between G and K streets closure due to restoration.

Full closure of E. 25th Street between G and K streets is scheduled for August 25th and August 27th.

Commerce/Stadium Way:

Nighttime directional closures on August 15th – 19th on Stadium Way/Commerce St. between Divisions Ave. and S. 7th Street. This work consists of construction crews working on Stadium Way/Commerce to adjust and confirm the overhead electrical fixtures.

S. 9th Street and Commerce St. intersection closure with local access only on Commerce Street between S. 7th and S. 11th streets started on August 1st and is scheduled to finish on September 16th. The contractor is working on connecting the existing T Line (Tacoma Link Line) to the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project. This requires a long-term intersection closure of 9th and Commerce and a nighttime noise variance with 24-7 work hours. Traffic detours will be in place with crosswalk and pedestrian access closures at the intersection of 9th and Commerce St. The construction work includes utility relocation, systems installations, installing track slab, roadway restoration, demolition of the current Theater District Station and pedestrian ramps. During this work the Tacoma Link Line will be closed and there will be a bus shuttle providing transit service in the corridor, similar to what occurred for the T-line closure last summer on Pacific Ave. (more details of the closure here).

Stadium District (N. E St., N 1st St., Division Ave.):

(Postponed) N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street work will be scheduled for a later date. You will see crews do prep work on the corners before the work starts. When this work occurs, the crosswalks will need to be closed to restore the sidewalk, ramps and utilities. Vehicle and sidewalk access will be maintained. Parking will need to be removed near work areas. Some of the work will require lane closures to N. Tacoma Ave. and N 1st St.

Future street closures: Division Ave. and MLK Jr. Way full intersection closure is now scheduled to start on August 22nd to complete the sewer installation, electrical work and restoration. Scheduled to be completed by mid September. N 2nd Street from N Yakima Ave. and I Street full street closure for roadway has been temporarily opened but is scheduled to return as early as September 6th (work is dependent on the above work schedules). Northbound N. Tacoma Ave NB Closure at N. 1st Street will occur at a future date. South and North J Street full closure at Division Avenue will occur at a future date.



Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way: