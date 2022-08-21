Curran Orchard Apple Cider Squeeze is Aug. 28 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

It’s hard to believe it’s that time of year already, but it is time to squeeze the apples at the Curran Apple Orchard.

Come out on Sunday, Aug. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. to get your freshly picked apples squeezed into sweet apple cider. For those who do not wish to pick their own apples, there will be bags of apples available for purchase. Please note: apples brought from home or outside the orchard are not allowed.

Squeezers can bring their own jugs from home or purchase them at the event, but should plan to be in line by 2 p.m. for one of the limited number of presses.

Spend the day hanging out with Johnny Appleseed and the Big Apple while enjoying apple pie and ice cream, free music and other fun activities. Apple treats, jugs and bagged apples must be purchased with cash (no credit cards).

The annual Apple Squeeze is sponsored by Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts (CORE) and the City of University Place. Anyone interested in volunteering at this popular community event should contact Jill Worthington at 253.565.4855.

More information about the event can be found at curranappleorchard.com.