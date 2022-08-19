 Work on Veterans Memorial Plaza Continues, Thanks to the 16th CAB – The Suburban Times

Work on Veterans Memorial Plaza Continues, Thanks to the 16th CAB

City of University Place announcement.

Work continues on the University Place Veterans Memorial Plaza at Cirque Park, thanks to U.P.’s Community Connector Partner, the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade from JBLM. Members were back at the park on Aug. 12 to help raise most of the service branch flag poles and lay more paving stones. The University Place Veterans Plaza organization is grateful for their efforts and the generosity of all those who are making this project a reality. Plans call for the memorial to be completed later this fall. Visit the website for full details and updates.

