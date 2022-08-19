 What’s happening at Fort Steilacoom Park? – The Suburban Times

What’s happening at Fort Steilacoom Park?

City of Lakewood announcement.

This weekend the Pacific Harbors Boy Scout Council is hosting its WashJam 2022 event at Fort Steilacoom Park.

This is a regional jamboree that involves camping for the Scouts and daytime activities including kayaking/canoeing on Waughop Lake and a jousting demonstration by the Seattle Knights. There will be concerts Friday and Saturday evenings.

The public is able to attend, however it is a ticketed event with a cost to enter the main activity area. You can find more information online. www.washjam.org

To accommodate the Scouts and their festivities, the park’s RC Fly Zone area is closed.

