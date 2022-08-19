What’s happening at Fort Steilacoom Park? – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

This weekend the Pacific Harbors Boy Scout Council is hosting its WashJam 2022 event at Fort Steilacoom Park.

This is a regional jamboree that involves camping for the Scouts and daytime activities including kayaking/canoeing on Waughop Lake and a jousting demonstration by the Seattle Knights. There will be concerts Friday and Saturday evenings.

The public is able to attend, however it is a ticketed event with a cost to enter the main activity area. You can find more information online. www.washjam.org

To accommodate the Scouts and their festivities, the park’s RC Fly Zone area is closed.