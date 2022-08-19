Park(ing) Day 2022: Open Space and Public Right of Way – The Suburban Times

Downtown On the Go announcement.

Tacoma, WASH – The goal of Park(ing) Day is the same as it has been for 17 years: to call attention to the need for more urban open space, generate discussion and debate around how public space is utilized, and to improve the quality of urban habitat. For the last few years, we’ve seen parking spots utilized in ways they haven’t before: as restaurant dining space, gardens, bench spaces, and pedestrian rights-of-way. Since 2005, Park(ing) day has been an international event in which artists, citizens, and businesses transform a metered parking spot into temporary public space, and now the event is returning to downtown Tacoma on September 16 from 10am-2pm! Parking spaces along Pacific Ave. between S. 7th and S. 13th will be creatively and temporarily transformed for public use. Downtown On the Go is currently seeking businesses and individuals to register to participate! Register here to reserve your own parking space!

Save the date and join us downtown to explore the parklets, enjoy local food vendors, and reimagine the use of public use spaces. Tacoma’s 2022 Park(ing) Day is organized by Downtown On the Go. See examples of previous Tacoma Park(ing) Day parklets in the DOTG Facebook photo albums, and learn more about international Park(ing) day here.

For more information on Tacoma’s PARK(ing) Day find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram (#PARKingday2022).