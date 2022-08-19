University Place’s Patrick McDonough graduates from Baylor University with honors – The Suburban Times

More than 3,000 Baylor University graduates – including nearly 90 graduates who completed their degree requirements in 2020 and 2021 – received their degrees during four commencement ceremonies May 13-14 in the Ferrell Center.

Locally, University Place’s Patrick Michael McDonough earned a Bachelor of Science in Education, Health Science Studies, Cum Laude, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences.

President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., presided over the ceremonies with Provost Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D., and the deans of Baylor’s 12 colleges and schools presenting the candidates for graduation. More than 100 faculty members served as marshals and ushers during commencement.

As the preeminent Christian research university, Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community.

“It’s been a remarkable year for Baylor University – from enjoying our first really normal semester since 2020, to earning Research 1 recognition as the premier Christian research university, to the ongoing successes of our athletics teams,” President Livingstone said. “This is certainly one of the most joyful times of the year and that joy culminates with commencement. Alongside their families, we celebrate with our graduates as they receive their Baylor degrees, head out into the world and let their lights shine wherever they go as proud Baylor Alumni.”

Through Baylor’s Illuminate strategic plan that builds on the University’s historic strengths and strategically invests in new areas of research and service, Baylor University is only the second private Research 1 university in the state of Texas, along with Rice, and among an elite list of 39 private universities designated as R1 by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Through top-tier research, scholarship and external funding support, R1 universities bring their voice to bear in addressing the world’s most significant challenges, with Baylor as a Christian research university infusing the quest for solutions, at the highest levels, with the University’s distinct Christian voice and mission.

