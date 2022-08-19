Lakewood’s Downtown Subarea Plan subject of Sept. 6 public hearing – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The Lakewood City Council will be holding a public hearing for the Biennial Review of the Downtown Subarea Plan on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter in a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting. If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing.

HEARING DATE: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

TIME: 7:00 P.M.

PLACE: The hearing will take place at the Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. If you would like to provide live virtual Public Testimony join the meeting by calling by telephone +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter ID: 868 7263 2373 or visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373. Written comments may be submitted in advance to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or by email at bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.

Once published, a copy of the proposed amendments and accompanying staff report is available for inspection on the City of Lakewood website at cityoflakewood.us/city-council/city-council-agendas/.

For further information, please contact Tiffany Speir at (253) 983-7702 or tspeir@cityoflakewood.us.