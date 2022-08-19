Lakewood Road Alert: Temporary detour for 112th St SW Aug. 22-26￼ – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

A temporary detour will be in place on 112th Street SW between Military Road SW and Farwest Drive SW Monday, Aug. 22 to Friday, Aug. 26 while crews repair a section of the roadway that was damaged when a Lakewood Water District water main broke.

Drivers headed eastbound on 112th Street SW will detour around the closure by turning onto Military Road SW, then Holden Road SW to reconnect to 112th Street SW to continue traveling east.

Drivers traveling westbound on 112th Street will be routed to Farwest Drive SW at the road closure to ultimately reconnect with 112th Street SW past the road’s intersection with Military Road SW.

One lane of travel will remain open to allow cars to turn to and from Farwest Drive SW. This intersection will have a flagger in place to alternate traffic flow. Due to the reduced lane, travelers should expect delays and plan drive times accordingly.

This detour overlaps with the detour already in place for Washington Boulevard SW, which is closed between Edgewood Drive SW and Vernon Avenue SW. The Washington Boulevard SW detour will remain in place until October while crews install a stormwater infiltration system under Washington Boulevard SW.

This interactive map shows the temporary detour for 112th Street SW, along with the Washington Boulevard SW detour. The map allows you to scroll in and out to see more detailed information about the detour routes and allows you to click on the route to read more information about traffic flow.

This map shows a close up of the closure on 112th Street SW.

