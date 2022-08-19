 Lakewood Libraries Community Survey – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Libraries Community Survey

Pierce County Library System announcement.

The Pierce County Library System and the City of Lakewood need to hear from you about how they can provide quality services in safe, welcoming spaces for Lakewood and Tillicum residents. Please take this 5-minute survey to share your thoughts!

This survey will help to supplement outreach conducted in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Your responses will be instrumental in understanding community priorities in 2022. Learn more.

Click here to take the survey.

If you have questions, please contact Pierce County Library System at 253-548-3300 or LakewoodCAC@pcls.us.

