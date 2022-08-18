The final Habitat Challenge – The Suburban Times

Habitat for Humanity announcement.

The urban rappel on Friday, September 16 will be the last for Tacoma Habitat. If you’ve ever considered going over the edge of Hotel Murano, this is your final opportunity to take the Habitat Challenge!

The ropes are filling fast and we have room for just 29 more daring participants. If solid ground is more your style, you can support the Habitat Challenge as a volunteer. Most shifts are just 3 hours and you can learn about all the available opportunities here.

Of course, all are welcome to hang out at Hotel Murano on event day; you can view rappels from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM. Explore our event FAQs here and/or click the button below for more info. Tacoma Habitat is grateful for the community support shown for this innovative fundraiser through the years. Our first five rappels raised over a half million dollars for Habitat. Help us make this last even our most successful yet!

Learn more here.