 Summer Bash at Stewart Heights Park – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Summer Bash at Stewart Heights Park

· Leave a Comment ·

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

SUMMER BASH at Stewart Heights Park hosted by Eastside Community Center will take place on Friday, August 19, 2022. Activities begin at 6:00 pm.

The movie will be Sonic the Hedgehog 2, rated PG and begins at dusk

Pack your snacks, blankets and lawn chairs and head to the park for a free outdoor movie for the whole family. Seating is on the lawn, so attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs.

Enjoy a variety of activities including vendors, games, and food trucks.

PLEASE NOTE: There is no parking along E. 60th St.

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.