Summer Bash at Stewart Heights Park – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

SUMMER BASH at Stewart Heights Park hosted by Eastside Community Center will take place on Friday, August 19, 2022. Activities begin at 6:00 pm.

The movie will be Sonic the Hedgehog 2, rated PG and begins at dusk

Pack your snacks, blankets and lawn chairs and head to the park for a free outdoor movie for the whole family. Seating is on the lawn, so attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs.

Enjoy a variety of activities including vendors, games, and food trucks.

PLEASE NOTE: There is no parking along E. 60th St.