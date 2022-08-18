Soldier To Be Honored With Army Reserve Facility Memorialization – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord press release.

A Soldier will be honored when an Army Reserve facility is memorialized as the Sergeant James J. Holtom Army Reserve Center on Aug. 19 at

1 p.m. at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Sergeant Holtom’s family and Soldiers he served with in Iraq will attend.

Sergeant Holtom was one of the more than one million service members who took part in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was, unfortunately, one of the nearly 4,500 service members who lost their lives during the war. He was killed on Feb. 8, 2007, when an improvised explosive device detonated under his vehicle that was leading a route clearance operation. For his actions, Holtom was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart.