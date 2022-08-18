 Puyallup Arts & Culture Commission Meeting – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Puyallup Arts & Culture Commission Meeting

· Leave a Comment ·

City of Puyallup announcement.

The Puyallup Arts & Culture Commission will meet on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10am.

This meeting will be held in person in room 503 on the 5th floor of City Hall, 333 S. Meridian, and virtually via the Zoom platform. More: www.cityofpuyallup.org/827/Agendas-Minutes-and-Videos

Written comments will be accepted at info@puyallupwa.gov until 5:00 pm on Thursday, August 18th and be distributed to the Commission prior to the meeting. Call 253-841-5480 with any questions.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.