Puyallup Arts & Culture Commission Meeting – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

The Puyallup Arts & Culture Commission will meet on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10am.

This meeting will be held in person in room 503 on the 5th floor of City Hall, 333 S. Meridian, and virtually via the Zoom platform. More: www.cityofpuyallup.org/827/Agendas-Minutes-and-Videos

Written comments will be accepted at info@puyallupwa.gov until 5:00 pm on Thursday, August 18th and be distributed to the Commission prior to the meeting. Call 253-841-5480 with any questions.