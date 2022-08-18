Pierce County Library System’s2021 Annual Report to the Community – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

Thank you for being a part of the Pierce County Library System’s efforts to support residents’ growth and curiosity, offer excellent reading choices, and work to connect and strengthen growing and changing communities.

In 2021, the Pierce County Library re-opened all 19 libraries. People returned to browse bookshelves, check out books, movies, and other materials and used technology such as computers, printers, and Wi-Fi, for the first time in more than a year!

Thank you for your continued trust and interest that helps the Pierce County Library spark success for your community!

Read the 2021 Annual Report here.