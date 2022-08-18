 Pierce County Library System’s2021 Annual Report to the Community – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County Library System’s
2021 Annual Report to the Community

· Leave a Comment ·

Pierce County Library System announcement.

Thank you for being a part of the Pierce County Library System’s efforts to support residents’ growth and curiosity, offer excellent reading choices, and work to connect and strengthen growing and changing communities.

In 2021, the Pierce County Library re-opened all 19 libraries. People returned to browse bookshelves, check out books, movies, and other materials and used technology such as computers, printers, and Wi-Fi, for the first time in more than a year!

Thank you for your continued trust and interest that helps the Pierce County Library spark success for your community!

Read the 2021 Annual Report here.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.