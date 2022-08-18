Continuously looking for Honors, Awards & Scholarships – The Suburban Times

Perry Newell, Funding College Project announcement.

We believe Education is a basic human right, and it is central to unlocking human capabilities. It has been known to have tremendous instrumental value.

Education raises human value, productivity, incomes, economic growth and employability. But its benefits go far beyond these monetary gains: education also makes people healthier and gives them more control over their lives.

And it generates trust, boosts social understanding, and creates institutions that promote inclusion and shared prosperity. When mailed in Washington State, local and national awards are listed, Online resources for most areas are listed. Link: www.educatingouryouth.org

We are trying to spread the word about Honors, Awards and Scholarships.

MagellanTV Women in STEM – Award: $1,000 – Due: September 01, 2022 – Awards Available: 5 – Women make up less than one-third of the science and engineering workforce, and often don’t get the necessary support for pursuing such a career. MagellanTV wants to support women in pursuit of education in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) fields, so we’re offering $1,000 each to five female-identifying college or university students seeking higher education in STEM. Submissions will be judged based on thoughtfulness, clarity, creativity, grammar, and how well the above questions are answered. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, identify as female, be a U.S. Citizen or Permanent Legal Resident of the United States and be accepted to or enrolled as a full-time student at an accredited college or university. Must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher (on a 4-point scale). Submissions will not be judged based solely on need.

Link: www.magellantv.com/scholarships

Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes Johnson-O’Malley Scholarship – Deadline: September 01, 2022 – Awards Available: 2 – Chickasaw citizens pursuing higher education from accredited institutions are eligible to receive various grants and scholarships to assist with the cost of tuition, books and fees. Each year the Chickasaw Nation awards the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes Johnson-O’Malley Scholarship to one male and one female graduating high school senior. The students must be attending a school with a JOM program, within the Chickasaw Nation boundaries. Applicants must submit one letter of recommendation and a 500-word essay. Link: www.chickasaw.net/services/higher-education-grants-scholarships-incentives.aspx

HEALTH PROFESSIONS SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM (HPSP) – Deadline: September 01, 2022 – Awards Available: 300 – The U.S. Military offers scholarships for healthcare professionals to include: one- and two-year scholarships for Allied Health specialties (pharmacists, optometrists, clinical psychologists and public health officers), two- and three-year scholarships for nurse corps specialties and three- and four-year scholarships for medical corps and dental corps. Medical school students receive full tuition and required fees at the accredited U.S. medical school of their choice located within the continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska or Puerto Rico. Books and most other educational fees are also covered under the HPSP scholarship. Benefits include an annual salary of ~$32,000 which includes a monthly stipend of $2,466.00/month for 10 ½ months and. Second Lieutenant military and travel pay for the remaining 45 days, during their active duty tour. There is a $20,000 signing bonus for students who receive a four (4) year AF HPSP scholarship, similar to the Army and Navy program. Likewise, three (3) year scholarship participants can receive the signing bonus if they agree to a four (4) year commitment. Link: www.medicineandthemilitary.com/applying-and-what-to-expect/medical-school-programs/hpsp

Academic Competitions are a critical part of enhancing your future, college and career opportunities. Join our global network of academic champions to increase your success in hundreds of exciting programs. The Institute of Competition Sciences (ICS) was founded in 2012 to help transform learning into an exciting challenge for all students. We exist to support students in realizing the full potential of their future.

Offering opportunities for Elementary, Middle School, High School, Undergraduate Students.

Learn More: Link: www.competitionsciences.org/

Resumes and Portfolios are encouraged by some, show them your best…

The Ultimate Guide to STEM Competitions & Events for 2022 – The heat of competition is a funny thing. It brings out sides of our personalities we never knew we had lurking. And frankly, it’s invigorating right? Personally, I love it. (My family on game night, not so much.) More than that, competition just has a way of making us better. And no matter your interest or hobby, there are usually a number of ways to compete. STEM is no different, offering local, statewide, and even national events for beginner to advanced students across a number of related disciplines. 2022 Update: This list includes some events in 2023. We recommend bookmarking competitions that look like a good fit and signing up for updates directly from the competition websites. Link: www.idtech.com/blog/ultimate-guide-to-stem-competitions-events

FUTURE ENGINEERS CHALLENGES – What: A collection of innovation challenges for K–12 students. Previous challenges have included designing a 3D-printed tool for astronauts to use in space! What else: Held in conjunction with the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Foundation and NASA. Who: Students in Grades K–12. When: Varies by challenge. Where: Online! Prize: Varies by challenge. Get involved: Link: www.futureengineers.org/#home

Fluor Challenge – What: A hands-on engineering contest that challenges students to complete a fun task (such as launch an aluminum foil ball as far as possible) using limited resources (such as pencils, paper, paper clips, plastic cups and rubber bands). Who: K–12 students; individuals or teams up to 4 students. When: Stay tuned for 2023 contest! Where: The 2022 competition has concluded, but all of their past challenges are still available to try for fun! Prize: Ten teams are drawn at random for $1,000 prizes for their schools! Get involved: Link: www.sciencebuddies.org/fluor-challenge?

THE DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY (DOE) NATIONAL SCIENCE BOWL – What: One of the nation’s largest academic competitions that tests students’ knowledge on a range of science and math disciplines. Teams face off in a fast-paced question-and-answer format. What else: Teams must qualify at the regional level to participate in the National Science Bowl. Click here to find your closest regional competition. Who: Middle and high school teams formed of 4 students, 1 alternative student, and 1 coach. When: Check your local state’s website for regional event info. Where: All 50 states participate! Prize: Regional prizes vary. Top teams can win a variety of awards including monetary awards for their schools, a (massive!) trophy, an all-expenses-paid trip, and bragging rights. Check the website for more details! Get involved: Link: science.energy.gov/wdts/nsb/

NASA STUDENT COMPETITIONS – What: A collection of official NASA contests for the “next generation of explorers.” Topics range from creating a space app, illustrating a topic, or even bioengineering!

Who: Varies by contest. When: Deadlines vary, please check the link below for the current contests.

Where: Varies by contest. Prize: Varies by contest—prizes range from a trophy to $500,000.

Link: www.nasa.gov/solve/index.html

America’s Top Young Scientist – What: A video competition in which students are asked to create a 1–2 minute video describing a unique solution to an everyday problem. What else: Finalists are chosen to compete in the National Finals. Who: Students in grades 5–8 in the United States. When: 2023 competition details are TBD! Where: Online! National Finals will be held in Maplewood, Minnesota. Prize: For 2022, the best students were awarded a trip to the final competition to compete for a $25,000 grand prize! Get involved:

Link: www.youngscientistlab.com/challenge

YOU BE THE CHEMIST – What: A chemistry competition held by the Chemical Educational Foundation where individuals compete in a quiz bowl format at the local, state, and national levels. View the intro video online. What else: National Championships take place in Washington D.C. Who: Students in grades 5–8. When: Registration for next year’s competition will open in the fall of 2022. Where: Over 40 states participate, and there will be in-person and virtual events this year. Click the link below to find the location closest to you. Prize: Check the website for more details. Get involved: Link: www.chemed.org/programs/challenge/

Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS) – What: The nation’s oldest and most prestigious science competition. Entrants to this competition must conduct an original research project and supplement their applications with recommendation letters and transcripts. What else: 13 alumni have won the Nobel Prize (wow!). Who: Any student who is enrolled in or attending their senior year of high school. When: Applications for the 2023 competition are open now! Where: 40 finalists are selected and receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. for in-depth judging. Prize: Over $2 million in awards are given; first-place prize is $250,000.

Get involved: Link: student.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts

MICROSOFT IMAGINE CUP – What: A global software and game design competition hosted by Microsoft, where teams create and build technology to solve the world’s problems. What else: Tens of thousands of participants compete every year! Who: The “next generation of computer science students” who are at least 16 years of age, and currently enrolled at an accredited high school or college.

When: 2022 registration is live now! Where: Online. Prize: Grand prize is $100,000. Get involved:

Link: imagine.microsoft.com/compete

The Imagine Cup is full of opportunities to gain new skills, access exclusive training, unlock mentorship opportunities, and have a chance to win great prizes and make a difference.

The Congressional App Challenge is the most prestigious prize in student computer science. Participation in the challenge has grown exponentially and has reached underserved, diverse, and rural student populations.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives hosting district-wide Congressional App Challenges for middle school and high school students, encouraging them to learn to code and inspiring them to pursue careers in computer science. Deadline: The 2022 Congressional App Challenge launched on June 15th, 2022. Students can enter their apps through November 1st, 2022.Link: www.congressionalappchallenge.us/

ABFSE Undergraduate Scholarship – Sponsor: American Board of Funeral Service Education – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: September 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who have completed at least one semester (or quarter) of study in a program in funeral service or mortuary science education accredited by the American Board of Funeral Service Education. Link: www.abfse.org/scholarship/

ASF Translation Awards – Sponsor: American-Scandinavian Foundation – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: September 1, 2022 – Description: Applicant must submit an outstanding English translation of poetry, fiction, drama or literary prose originally writing in a Nordic language.

Link: www.amscan.org/fellowships-grants/translation-competition/

Bryce Thomson Scholarship Award – Sponsor: National Ice Cream Retailers Association – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: September 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to current college students as well as incoming college students. Applicant must be an employee of a member of the National Ice Cream Retailers Association. Link: icecreamassociation.org/general/custom.asp

Creative Outlook Cover Contest – Sponsor: Townsend Communications, Inc. – Amount: $250 – Closing Date: September 1, 2022 – Description: Contest is open to current college level students, as well as high school students. Contestant must submit an original piece of art.

Link: www.mymajors.com/blog/creativeoutlook/2022-cover-contest/

Extraordinary Scholarship – Sponsor: Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: September 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school students from Texas. Applicant must share an experience that has changed his or her life, entrepreneurial goals, and their passions.

Link: www.danielstarklaw.com/community/extraordinary-scholarship/

Global Supply Chain and Logistics Industry Scholarship – Sponsor: Finale Inventory Scholarship – Amount: $3,000 – Closing Date: September 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to incoming and current college students who will be pursuing a degree related to supply chain and operations management, inventory control, materials management, or procurement. Link: www.finaleinventory.com/finale-inventory-scholarship

Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award – Sponsor: From the Top – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: September 1, 2022 – Description: Award is open to classical instrumentalists, vocalists, and composers between the ages of 8 and 18 who have not yet entered college during the 2022-2023 academic year. This is the first deadline. Deadline II is November 15, 2022, and Deadline III is April 15, 2023. High school seniors must apply by November 15, 2022. Link: fromthetop.org/apply/jack-kent-cooke-young-artist-award/

HRI Scholarships – Sponsor: Horticultural Research Institute (HRI) – Amount: Up to $4,000 – Closing Date: September 2, 2022 – Description: Scholarships are open to students majoring in landscape, horticulture, or related majors. Students should visit website for specific requirements as the organization offers multiple scholarships with different requirements. Link: www.hriresearch.org/scholarships

Crown Castle Opportunity Scholarship – Sponsor: Crown Castle | UNCF – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: September 6, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to African American/Black college students who exhibit determination, integrity, and perseverance in overcoming adversity. Applicant must be a college junior and priority is given to applicants with majors that position them to apply.

Link: scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/09551e7d-95b9-44ec-94d1-843cde95e581

Cameron Impact Scholarship – Sponsor: Bryan Cameron Education Foundation – Amount: Up to $50,000 – Closing Date: September 9, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors (Class of 2023) who are planning to enroll in a full-time course of study toward a bachelor’s degree at an accredited four-year U.S. college or university. Applicant must maintain a minimum cumulative unweighted 3.7 GPA.

Link: www.bryancameroneducationfoundation.org/scholarship

Love Your Career Scholarship – Sponsor: JonesTshirts.com – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: September 10, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to current college students. Applicant must submit an essay describing at least three steps that they plan to take in the next year to start a path towards having a career that they love.

Link: www.jonestshirts.com/pages/scholarship

Be the Boss Scholarship – Sponsor: Go Skills – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: September 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to female high school and college students who want to start their own online business. Applicant must share all the reasons they are scared to start their business and who their female boss role model is. Link: www.goskills.com/scholarship

Catching the Dream Scholarship – Sponsor: Catching the Dream – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: September 15, 2022 – Description: Applicant must be 1/4 or more degree American Indian and be an enrolled member of a U.S. tribe. Applicant must be attending or planning on attending a college or university within the U.S. on a full-time basis that is fully accredited. Link: fidmscholarshipfoundation.org/en/scholarship+info/catching+the+dream+scholarship

ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship – Sponsor: ExpressVPN – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: September 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled in a high school, undergraduate school, or graduate school located in the United States. There is no age or citizenship requirement. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to the metaverse. Link: www.expressvpn.com/expressvpn-scholarship

Fund for Education Abroad Scholarship – Sponsor: Fund for Education Abroad – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: September 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. citizens and permanent residents who are currently enrolled as an undergraduate at a college or university in the U.S. Applicant must be planning to study abroad and program must be eligible for credit at the student’s educational institution.

Link: fundforeducationabroad.org/apply/

Gates Scholarship – Sponsor: The Gates Scholarship – Amount: Cost of attendance that is not already covered by other financial aid and the EFC – Closing Date: September 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to exceptional, Pell-eligible, minority, high school seniors who are student leaders. Ideal candidates will have an outstanding academic record in high school (top 10% of graduating class), demonstrated leadership ability, and exceptional personal success skills. Up to 300 Awards… Link: www.thegatesscholarship.org/scholarship

Glotzer & Leib’s Scholarship – Sponsor: Glotzer & Leib, LLP – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: September 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students currently enrolled in an accredited college or university in the United States. Applicant must submit an essay on a challenge or adversity they have experienced.

Link: www.socalpersonalinjurylawyer.com/scholarship-application/

Injury Scholarship – Sponsor: The May Firm – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: September 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled at a Community College or University. Applicant must submit an essay on an traumatic experience they experienced in their life and how they overcome it.

Link: mayfirm.com/scholarship/

Nicholas A. Pennipede Memorial Scholarship – Sponsor: Eye Associates – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: September 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students accepted to a college or enrolled in an undergraduate or optometry school in the fall. Applicant must submit an essay on how they plan to use their education to serve the community. Link: www.seetheclarity.com/about/scholarship/

Constituting America Contest – Sponsor: Constituting America – Amount: Varied based on class standing – Closing Date: September 17, 2022 – Description: Contest is open to K-12 students, college students, law school students, graduate schools students, adults 25 years of age and older, and seniors 65 years of age and older. Contest is about the U.S. Constitution. Each age group has different requirements, so applicants should visit website for details. Link: constitutingamerica.org/contest-categories/

DDSRank Dental Scholarship – Sponsor: DDSRank – Amount: $500 – Closing Date: September 18, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors and current college and graduate students who want to pursue a career as a dentist or dental hygienist. Link: www.ddsrank.com/scholarship/

Youth Free Expression Film Contest: Truth to Power – Sponsor: National Coalition Against Censorship – Amount: Up to $1,000 – Closing Date: September 19, 2022 – Description: Contest is open to individuals living in the U.S. or its territories (but need not be citizens) who will be age 19 or younger on the day the film is submitted. Contestant must create a one-minute video using film, animation, photographs, music, or anything else on the topic, “What does free speech mean to me?” Link: ncac.org/project/film-contest

Innovation in Education Scholarship – Sponsor: LaTutors – Amount: $500 – Closing Date: September 20, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students currently enrolled in high school or college within the United States with at least 3.0 GPA. Applicant must be a citizen of, permanent resident, or hold a valid student visa in the United States or Canada. Applicant must have designed an innovative project that makes a difference in the lives of others and submit an essay describing the goal of the particular project and provide supporting documentation. Link: www.latutors123.com/scholarships/innovation-in-education/

Hispanic Health Professional Student Scholarship – Sponsor: National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: September 23, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled full-time in an accredited graduate program in dental, medical (allopathic or osteopathic), pharmacy, nursing, public health or health policy. Applicants are not required to be Hispanic, however, an affinity for the health of Hispanic communities and an interest in NHHF Scholars Alumnus activities is required. Student must be a U.S. Citizen, permanent lawful resident, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Link: www.nhmafoundation.org/the-hispanic-health-professional-student-scholarship

Questbridge Scholars – Sponsor: Questbridge – Amount: Full Tuition – Closing Date: September 27, 2022 – Description: Program is open to high school seniors who are U.S. citizens, permanent residents, or students, regardless of citizenship, currently attending high school in the United States. Applicant must have primarily A’s in the most challenging courses available, be in the top 5-10% of their graduating class and have strong standardized test scores (if taken). Finalists typically come from households earning less than $65,000 annually for a family of four, & often less. The program is only open for students considering one or more of Questbridge’s college partners (see website for details). Often finalists are first generation college students. – Program is open to high school seniors who are U.S. citizens, permanent residents, or students, regardless of citizenship, currently attending high school in the United States. Applicant must have primarily A’s in the most challenging courses available, be in the top 5-10% of their graduating class. Link: www.questbridge.org/

AOTF Scholarship – Sponsor: The American Occupational Therapy Foundation (AOTF) – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: September 29, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students currently enrolled as a full-time student at an AOTA accredited or developing professional level (master’s or OTD) or occupational therapy assistant (OTA) program. Link: www.aotf.org/Scholarships

*High School seniors may also apply – Number of scholarships: 200 Students Annually

UNCF Healthcare Workforce Diversity Program – Sponsor: AbbVie Foundation | UNCF – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: September 29, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to African American/Black students currently enrolled in a certification or a 2-year degree in healthcare related STEM fields.

Link: scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/e2b52862-6b2e-44be-b515-4e69abdfcda8

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and The Sallie Mae Fund are proud to offer financial assistance to outstanding students attending an accredited post-secondary institution. Two Hundred and Sixty students completing a two-year, four-year, or trade/vocational certificate/certification program will be selected to receive a gap scholarship $2,500 for the 2022 – 2023 academic school year. Selected students must be in good academic standing, but at risk of not returning to or graduating/ completing due to an outstanding financial need, and/or emergency situation that leads to a financial aid crisis.

Link: www.tmcf.org/students-alumni/scholarship/2022-2023-tmcf-sallie-mae-fund-completing-the-dream-gap-scholarship/

College Raptor Scholarship – Sponsor: College Raptor – Amount: $2,500 – Closing: September 30, 2022 – Scholarship is open to student who are enrolled (or will enroll no later than the fall of 2023) in an accredited post-secondary institution of higher learning. Applicant must sign up with College Raptor (free) and submit an essay one of four given topics related to college. Link: www.collegeraptor.com/2500scholarship/

Don’t Text and Drive Scholarship – Sponsor: Digital Responsibility – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: September 30, 2022 – Scholarship is open to high school students in grades 9-12 and current college or graduate school students. Applicant must complete a short form and share a 140-character statement explaining why they will not text and drive. Link: www.digitalresponsibility.org/dont-text-and-drive-scholarship

EDvestinU® Quarterly Scholarship Giveaway – Each quarter, EDvestinU awards three (3) $1,500 scholarships to randomly selected entrants that are or will be attending any Title IV eligible college or university. High school seniors enrolling in an eligible postsecondary institution in the fall and current college students are encouraged to apply. Winners will be notified in compliance with the Terms and Conditions. Please review the terms and conditions before entering. Good luck! Entry periods for each quarter: January 1 – March 31, April 1 – June 30, July 1 – September 30, October 1 – December 31. Link: www.edvestinu.com/scholarships

Seed Internships invests in the vibrant future of the Puget Sound by identifying exceptional college students and recent grads from underrepresented backgrounds, and matching them with top, local employers. Seed’s 10-week, paid summer internship is paired with a robust curriculum of professional development – the program provides a tailored path to professional success for homegrown talent and builds a sustainable pipeline of talent for companies seeking to build more inclusive, diverse workplaces. Link: www.seedinternships.org/

We have awarded more than $1,600,000 in scholarships and student activities through our program to date.

Engineering & Technology Student Scholarship – Sponsor: AfterCollege – Amount: $500 – Closing Date: September 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students currently working towards a degree in a field of engineering, technology and/or mathematics. This can also include Computer Science and Cybersecurity. Applicant must have at least a 3.0 GPA. Link:

Environmental Awareness Scholarship Essay – Sponsor: ReuseThisBag.com – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: September 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school and college students worldwide. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to climate change.

Link: www.reusethisbag.com/scholarship/environmental-awareness-scholarship

Future Mentors Scholarship – Sponsor: Justice Solutions Group – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: September 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to incoming and current college students. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to mentorship. Link: jsgfirm.com/scholarship/

Graeme Clark Scholarship – Sponsor: Cochlear – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: September 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students attending college during the 2022-2023 who have a Nucleus Cochlear Implant. Learn what scholarships are available for Cochlear implant recipients.

Link: www.cochlear.com/us/en/home/ongoing-care-and-support/connect-with-us/scholarships

Make a Difference Scholarship – Sponsor: Price Benowitz LLP – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: September 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students currently enrolled in an accredited community college, undergraduate or graduate degree program in the United States. Applicant must be interested in making a difference in the community, as demonstrated by past and present volunteer, professional, and educational experiences. Link: criminallawyerwashingtondc.com/2022-make-a-difference-scholarship/

Key Thinkers Scholarship – Sponsor: MoneyKey – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: September 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. Citizens and Permanent Residents who are enrolled as a full-time student at an accredited college, university, or trade school in the United States. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to financial responsibility. We are celebrating academic achievement by awarding $1,000 to the winners of the Key Thinkers Scholarship! Link: www.moneykey.com/scholarship/

No Sweat Scholarship – Sponsor: Cirkled In – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: September 30, 2022 – Scholarship is open to students 13 years of age or older who are legal residents of the United States or the District of Columbia. Applicant must create a free Cirkled in account. Link: www.cirkledin.com/scholarships/

R2C Scholarship – Sponsor: Return2College – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: September 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. citizens and legal residents who are starting a program of higher education (college or graduate school) within the next 12 months or are currently enrolled. Applicant must be 17 years of age or older (there is no maximum age limit). Applicant must share in three sentences of less why they are getting their degree. Link:: www.return2college.com/awardprogram.cfm

Mike Rowe Work Ethic Scholarship – Due: April 14, 2023 – The Work Ethic Scholarship Program is offering a modest pile of money to people willing to learn a trade that’s in demand. This program doesn’t focus on test scores, grades, or grammar. It’s focused on finding people who understand the importance of work ethic, personal responsibility, delayed gratification, and a positive attitude. For more information or to apply, visit the scholarship website. Link: www.mikeroweworks.org/scholarship/

Student Scholarships and Awards – Each year, the IEEE Computer Society offers awards to students of computer science and engineering. Link: www.computer.org/volunteering/awards/scholarships

Shout It Out Scholarship – Sponsor: Unigo – Amount: $1,500 – Closing Date: September 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students 13 years of age or older who are legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia and are currently enrolled (or will enroll in an accredited post-secondary institution of higher education in the future. Applicant will need to submit a short response to a given prompt.

Link: www.unigo.com/scholarships/our-scholarships/shout-it-out-scholarship

SCHOLARSHIPS FOR HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES – Organizations grant HBCU scholarships based on factors such as financial need, academic achievement, community involvement, and major. Applicants often need to submit essays, transcripts, and/or recommendations. Do HBCUs give scholarships? Yes, many HBCUs offer institutional scholarships and grants, including need-based and merit-based awards. Link: hbcuconnect.com/scholarships/

CyberCorps®: Scholarship for Service – $25,000 Award – The CyberCorps®: Scholarship for Service (SFS) Program is designed to recruit and train the next generation of cybersecurity professionals to meet the needs of Federal, State, local, tribal, and territorial government. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) partners with the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to provide institutions with funding towards scholarships for cybersecurity-related degree programs at two- and four-year colleges and universities. This program provides scholarships for cybersecurity undergraduate, and graduate (MS or PhD) education funded through grants awarded by the NSF. In return for the financial support, recipients must agree to work for the U.S. Government after graduation in a cybersecurity-related position, for a period equal to the length of the scholarship. To date, more than 3,458 students have received scholarships and committed to work for federal, state, local or tribal government organizations in positions related to cybersecurity.

Link: niccs.cisa.gov/education-training/cybersecurity-scholarships

Dick Hannah Dealerships College Scholarship Program – The application process is open each fall from September 1st through December 15th and each spring from March 1st through June 15th. As a part of our ongoing commitment to education, Dick Hannah Dealerships is proud to provide our College Scholarship Program. This scholarship program awards two $1,000 college scholarships per year to eligible students. From tuition to books, the awarded scholarships can be used for that student’s educational needs. The application process is open each fall from September 1st through December 15th and each spring from March 1st through June 15th. Dick Hannah Dealerships supports education initiatives in our community, and we’re excited to continue that support with our College Scholarship Program. Link: www.dickhannah.com/scholarship/

Open November 2022 for the 2023-2024 Grant Cycle.

Jeannette Rankin Women’s Scholarship – The Jeannette Rankin Foundation offers the Jeannette Rankin Women’s Scholarship to women ages 35 or older. The Jeannette Rankin Women’s Scholarship has made all the difference in the lives of motivated low-income women, with 55% of JRF Scholars saying that the JRF Scholarship made continuing their educations possible. Over 75% of the JRF Scholars are single mothers working towards degrees that will also benefit their children. Link: rankinfoundation.org/

Live Your Dream Awards – Soroptimist’s Live Your Dream Awards program is a unique education award for women who provide the primary financial support for their families. The Live Your Dream Awards give women the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.

EVERY YEAR, SOROPTIMIST DISTRIBUTES MORE THAN $2.8 MILLION IN EDUCATION AWARDS TO ABOUT 1,700 WOMEN ALL OVER THE WORLD.

Over half of our Live Your Dream Awards recipients are survivors of domestic violence, trafficking or sexual assault. Nearly all of the women and families we serve have overcome enormous obstacles including poverty, teen pregnancy, and drug or alcohol addiction. Live Your Dream Awards recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition and transportation. Link: www.soroptimist.org/our-work/live-your-dream-awards/index.html

Scholarships for Women – The economy gets tough on occasion. When it does, many adults choose to return to school alongside graduating high school seniors. Both types of students enter higher education for one purpose: to better their chances of getting a job that will help them through the hard times, or to get their dream job they have wanted to do for most of their lives. In some cases, they may not have had the opportunity to do so, having instead taken time out to marry and raise a family or enter another type of occupation in order to make ends meet. The reasons for wanting to go to college are as numerous as the people who make the choice to do so.

A major part of those students are female. Women represent over half the undergraduate class for Caucasians, and 62 percent of African American undergrads, but any ethnicity has the same slant between women and men. Some of these young ladies are fresh-faced eighteen-year-olds straight from high school with ambition to change the world, but others may have had to put their lives on hold in order to raise a child. Some women may be furthering their education at the graduate level too. Because women are coming to college in such great numbers, the need to pay for that education becomes a requirement that can make or break the decision to stay. Link: www.scholarshipsforwomen.net/

The ASIST Scholarship is available to adults facing economic, social, or physical challenges, who are looking to improve their situation through educational opportunities. Local Chapters partner with educational providers and social services agencies to identify potential candidates. Students first apply and compete at the local Chapter level. Chapter-level winners are submitted to the Corporate level for the opportunity to be selected for an additional scholarship ranging from $2,000 to $10,000. Executive Women International – Link: ewiconnect.com/page/scholarships

Woman of Wonder Scholarships – Sponsor: Woman of Wonder – Amount: Varies – Description: Scholarship is open to residents of Washington States who are admitted as a student to attend an accredited college or university and can demonstrate financial need. Preference is given to single moms, women raised by a single parent, and women on their own with no support. Link: www.womanofwonder.org/scholarships

The National Federation of the Blind scholarship program is the largest of its kind for blind students in the United States. This year we will award more than $250,000 in cash and prizes. Each of our winners will receive a total monetary award of $8,000. Learn more about our scholarship program and how to apply. Link: nfb.org/programs-services/scholarships-and-awards/scholarship-program/scholarships

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS CAN BE EASY! Filling out all of those scholarship applications can be time-consuming, but it doesn’t have to be. With Scholar Snapp, apply in a fraction of the time — it’s fast, easy, and free. Link: www.scholarsnapp.org/students/

