Chambers Bay Makes Lasting Impression on U.S. Women’s Amateur Players – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Amid crystal blue skies and stunning views of Puget Sound, Mayor Steve Worthington and City Council Member Caroline Belleci were on hand to serve as official practice round starters for the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at Chambers Bay.

“We are very proud to have Chambers Bay in our community,” said Worthington. “It’s great to have the partnership it brings from the golfing community and to see people from all over the country and all over the world enjoy this stunning course.”

Tournament players complimented the course and its surroundings. And as Belleci said, “These are the very same people who will go back and talk about it and bring more players to this wonderful course.”

The week-long event culminated with Saki Baba, 17, of Japan taking home the title, defeating 21-year-old Monet Chun of Canada.