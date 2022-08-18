Alzheimer’s Conference returns live in person with support, resources – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

One in three seniors will die from Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. With a disease that kills more people than breast and prostate cancer combined, it’s important to support families dealing with this heartbreaking condition.

Individuals, family members, and caregivers grappling with Alzheimer’s and other dementias are invited to the 2022 Pierce County Alzheimer’s Conference on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The conference will be held in person for the first time in three years at Rainier View Christian Church, located at 12305 Spanaway Loop Road South, Tacoma, WA 98444.

Tickets are available online or by calling the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 253-798-4600. Caregivers attending the event can request 1.5 hours of Continuing Education. This conference is sponsored in partnership with the Health Care Providers Council of Pierce County and is free and open to the public.

The 17th annual conference has adopted the theme “Busting the Myths and Misinformation of Dementia” to share new guidance. Participants will hear from Laura Wayman, renowned author of the book A Loving Approach to Dementia Care and recognized as the “Dementia Whisperer,” and John Finke, Ph.D., associate professor at the University of Washington Tacoma. Guests can partake in a panel discussion, interact with vendors and learn about resources.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic has created incredibly challenging times for families caring for loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Aging and Disability Resources manager. “Now more than ever they need support, information and resources. Fortunately, the 2022 Pierce County Alzheimer’s Conference returns to a live, in-person format to offer expert advice, resources, and time for family caregivers to share their stories.”

Alzheimer’s and other dementias can cause

Image of someone caring for another person.

cognitive impairments including memory loss, frequently repeating the same questions or stories, not recognizing familiar people and places, having trouble exercising judgment, changes in mood or behavior, wandering, and difficulty carrying out tasks such as dressing properly or keeping track of monthly bills.

The information provided at this conference will apply to all forms of dementia, including Alzheimer’s. For more information, call the ADRC at 253-798-4600 or visit us online at www.PierceCountyWa.gov/alz.