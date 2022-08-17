Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Our COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates continue to show us in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s low community level.

CDC updated its COVID-19 isolation guidance last week. If you test positive for COVID-19, you should stay home for at least 5 days and isolate from others.

If you are exposed to someone who tests positive, you should take precautions to limit the spread of the virus.

On Aug. 15, our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 127.9 for July 29-Aug. 6, which is:

22.4% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range: July 25-31).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 3.8 for July 29-Aug. 4, which is:

No significant change from the previously reported 7-day period (date range July 22-28).

We confirmed 811 cases and 6 deaths for Aug. 7-13:

A woman in her 90s from Southwest Pierce.

A woman in her 60s from Gig Harbor.

A man in his 40s from Northern Tacoma – Western Slope.

A woman in her 90s from Central Tacoma – Hilltop.

A man in his 90s from East Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from East Tacoma.

We record deaths by week in our cases dashboard on our data page.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 215,852 cases and 1,484 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending Aug. 13 is 116.

In the last 2 weeks:

15.1% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

24.5% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

22.4% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

38.1% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: