Olgy Diaz Sworn in to Tacoma City Council At-Large Position 7 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma press release.

TACOMA, Wash. – Olgy Diaz has officially sworn in to the Tacoma City Council At-Large Position 7, for a term to expire December 31, 2023. Council Member Diaz is the first Latina to serve on the City Council.

“I am humbled, grateful and honored for this opportunity to serve,” said Council Member Diaz. “Tacoma is such a beautiful, dynamic city and I look forward to working with our community as well as my City Council colleagues to achieve our shared goals.”

“History has been made,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “Not only do we now have our first Latina on the City Council, we now have six women on the Council, the most women to serve on the Council at one time. Also, there are now five BIPOC members on the City Council for the first time ever. I want to thank the community, once again, for providing feedback on all who applied for At-Large Position 7.”

With more than 15 years of experience in government, advocacy, and electoral politics, Council Member Diaz has professional and personal experience working with lawmakers in public policy development, and a deep understanding of public service and community outreach.

The City Council is responsible for enacting all legislation, developing policies, and making general decisions for governing the City organization. Council is charged with adopting and amending City laws, approving the biennial budget, establishing City policies and standards, approving contracts and agreements, and representing the City in the community.

Effective January 1, 2022, Council Members receive an annual salary of $46,789.