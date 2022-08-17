Lions Club Member Receives Prestigious Award – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric Warn.

Lakewood First Lions Club member Dr. Robert Allen, center, is the 2022 recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. Lions Clubs International recognizes outstanding individuals by bestowing on them an award that is named for its founder, Melvin Jones. Presenters are Ruth Anne Hickey, president, and Dan Comsia, member.

The Fellowship Award is the highest form of recognition a club member can receive and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism, which is to focus on sight and hearing issues in both the local school districts and in the Lakewood community, along with diabetes education, and Lakewood street cleanup. Dr. Allen is a 22 year member of the Lakewood First Lions Club and has served as both president and treasurer of the organization.

The Lakewood First Lion’s Club was founded in 1954 and is the oldest Lakewood service club.