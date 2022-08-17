Hudson’s Bay Heritage Day and 1843 Fort Nisqually site tour – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Sunday, August 21, 2022, Noon to 4:00 pm, the DuPont Historical Society and Museum invite you to a family fun filled afternoon at the Clock Tower Park, 1301 Palisade Blvd, DuPont WA. History interpreters from Fort Nisqually Point Defiance will be there to introduce you to how the fur traders and people at Fort Nisqually lived and worked 1833 to 1870. Tin Smith, Spinner, Cook, Fur Trapper and Black Smith are some of the people you will meet. Children’s games and other activities will be provided.

Historian Drew Crooks will lead a tour of the 1843 original Fort Nisqually site at 1:00 pm located across Center Drive from the DuPont City Hall. This tour is free and open to the public. All ages are invited to join us, however, ages 14 and younger must be accompanied with an adult. Walking shoes are recommended, as you will be walking on uneven ground. Being outside expect bees and bugs to be in the area. We will also visit the New Sequalitchew reburial cemetery. This tour will last approximately 1 ½ hours. Please park in the DuPont City Hall parking lot 1700 Civic Drive, and use the cross walk on corner of Civic Drive and Center Drive to cross to the fort site. For more information, email us at duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com.

Live music, beer garden and the BBQ cook off sampling will be going on Saturday and Sunday October 20 and 21, 12:30 to 4:00 in Clock Tower Park located at 1301 Palisade Blvd, DuPont WA. More information can be found at www.heritagedaysbbqcomp.com/