Charity Golf Tournament in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chris Aldridge.

The inaugural charity golf tournament which will be Sunday, August 21at Meadow Park Golf Course.

Several business and individuals are coming together for a good cause. We will give away a vehicle to someone in need for the second time this year. A 2005 Subaru Outback with 135,000 (retails for $8,000). My in house mechanic is donating his time on the labor, Maaco is donating their time for the paint and body work, and my business Auto Auction Buyers Club is Donating the vehicle and licensing fees, as well as some other business pitching for the effort as well.

The event starts at 11 am, with a 12 pm shotgun start. We expect the golf portion to finish around 5:30 or 6:00 pm, followed by a Spaghetti Feed Dinner, charity auction, stand up comedy show and live band, finishing up around 9:45 pm.

Chris Aldridge

Owner and Tournament Director

Auto Auction Buyers Club Auto Sales

Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament

www.aabcas.com

253.245.4206