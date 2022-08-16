 Tacoma Arts Live adds Live at 5! Salsa on the Square – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Arts Live adds Live at 5! Salsa on the Square

Tacoma Arts Live announcement.

Live at 5! Salsa on the Square will take place on Friday, August 26 (5-7 pm) at Theater Square on Broadway.

This event is one of many this summer, fall, and beyond. Other events include:

  • The Infinite (An Out of this World Immersive Experience) running through Sept. 5
  • The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes
  • Graham Nash – An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories
  • The Last Days of Judas Iscariot

See the complete list with dates, times, prices, and links to buy tickets.

