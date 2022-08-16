Pierce College celebrates 55 years with Legacy of Excellence Gala this fall – The Suburban Times

Pierce College announcement.

Pierce College invites the community to celebrate our past, present and future as we continue our commitment to providing quality educational opportunities for a diverse community of learners to thrive in an evolving world. The Legacy of Excellence: Inspiring Students to Thrive Gala celebrates our 55th anniversary and highlights the distinguished career of our chancellor, Dr. Michele Johnson, who retires at the end of 2022 after 45 years of service to Pierce College.

This special evening will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Join us as we commemorate legacies of alumni, faculty, staff and community leaders, all while contributing to future students’ possibilities, focusing on our most vulnerable students.

Pierce College started in 1967 with students attending classes in a former grocery store location (affectionately referred to as Albertson’s U), and grew into a district with campuses in Puyallup and Lakewood. The college has become the largest educational provider at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and also operates an international program that attracts students from across the globe.

Today, Pierce College serves more than 16,000 students a year, most of whom live and stay in our community. The college has developed a national reputation for academic excellence and support services to ensure student success. Pierce College has been named twice as one of the top 10 community colleges in the nation by the prestigious Aspen Institute.

Funds raised during the gala will support the Legacy of Excellence Fund, which provides emergency funding in response to challenges impacting student completion, including books, tuition, food, rent and other supports. These funds will also support scholarships focusing on historically marginalized students, as well as initiatives that provide an environment of empowerment and belonging.

We hope you can join us for a memorable evening of storytelling, music and fundraising! To purchase tickets or donate online, visit the Gala ticket site.