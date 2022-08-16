Higher Education in Our Community: What Does the Future Hold? – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United announcement.

Pierce College Chancellor Michele Johnson PhD will be our guest speaker at Lakewood United on Thursday, Aug 18th, 2022 (7:30am) at Burs Restaurant (and virtually).

Since 1977, Michele Johnson has been involved in the growth of Pierce College. She has been at the start of many programs as a full-time professor, as an Athletic Coach, and as an active member of the Lakewood community. Working as Pierce College CEO and Chancellor she helped Pierce College become an award-winning crown jewel of higher learning for Lakewood, Pierce County and the State of Washington having been named twice as one of the top 10 community colleges in the nation by the prestigious Aspen Institute.

Please come and join us as we look at higher education in our community through three lenses; the past, present, and future.

Background:

Clover Park Community College opened its administrative offices and library in an abandoned grocery store on Bridgeport Way in 1967. Classes were held in in a variety of locations throughout Pierce County with more than 1500 students attending classes that first year.

Today, Pierce College serves more than 16,000 students, has two full campuses (Lakewood and Puyallup), operates education centers at JBLM, and has many extension sites. Pierce College offers six Bachelor of Applied Science degrees and many associate degrees.

All citizens are welcome to attend this informative program.

This meeting will be available on Zoom, please email Lakewood United at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com to receive your pass code.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com

Burs Restaurant is located at 6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499