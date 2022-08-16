Final Curran Orchard Summer Concert August 18 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.

We’re back! Join us for great music and fun during the 2022 Curran Apple Orchard Summer Concert Series! All concerts are FREE and take place on the following Thursdays from 6:30pm to 8pm. Bring the whole family, blankets and picnics (Note: No alcohol allowed in City Parks).

August 18 Joint Base Lewis McChord New Orleans Brass Band (1Corp Army Band) will play the final concert of the season. This concert should not be missed for its upbeat and funky brassy goodness. Always ready and willing to play for our community this band is sure not to disappoint.

Thanks to the City of University Place and CORE for making the concerts happen. The orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place.