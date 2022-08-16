A Taste Of Home – The Suburban Times

Submitted by the Tacoma Refugee Choir.

Please help us celebrate A Taste of Home! This fun, taste-filled evening (August 27, 2022, 4:30-7:00 pm) will be at the beautiful Photo Acres (6816 104th St W, Puyallup, WA 98373), a 7.5 acre property that includes a stage, firepit, stunning flowers, a lovely dinner tent, lawn games, and a beautiful forested space to explore.

The live band led by choir member Providence Kamana will kick off at 4:30 pm and a dinner featuring culinary dishes from around the world will be at 5 pm. A fun and exciting dessert dash will be followed by a performance by the Tacoma Refugee Choir and the inaugural Kimsang Award. We will also be making an exciting announcement about our upcoming season.

The night of inspiration will be capped with an invitation to Raise Your Paddle for the vital difference that the Tacoma Refugee Choir makes in the world and a raffle of 2 airline tickets to anywhere Alaska Airline flies, worth $2,500!

Please come and enjoy a beautiful evening with us, as we celebrate music, home, and all that makes us the beautiful community that we are!

Click here to register.