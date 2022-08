West Pierce Fire & Rescue social media post.

On average, our crews respond to 35 water rescue calls every year on our many lakes and Puget Sound.

On average, our crews respond to 35 water rescue calls every year on our many lakes and Puget Sound. While you’re out enjoying all our area has to offer, please remember to be safe in the water. Visit our website for all of our safety tips: bit.ly/3ohKmBw