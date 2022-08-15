 Public Meeting on 10th ST SE Improvements Aug 17 – The Suburban Times

Public Meeting on 10th ST SE Improvements Aug 17

City of Puyallup announcement.

The City is hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, to discuss improvements to 10th ST SE (just south of E Main). The meeting will be held at 5:30 pm in City Hall in the Council Chambers. At the meeting, staff and consultants will go over the proposed improvements to the north section of the street. Proposed improvements include 450 feet of sewer, storm, and water replacement. Also proposed are 250 feet of roadway repairs. Staff will discuss the background behind the project, share a design concept, and discuss right of way and construction easement needs. Staff and consultants will be available to answer questions from attendees. To learn more, please contact Public Works Engineer Jessica Wilson at jjwilson@puyallupwa.gov.

