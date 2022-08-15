Legendary Polynesian Artist and Performer Kap Tafiti Te’o performing at our Luau – The Suburban Times

Asia Pacific Cultural Center announcement.

We are excited about this year’s Annual Polynesian Luau, August 27, 2022. Celebrating 25 years of incredible performances, food, and vendors for the whole family.

This year is very special to us as we achieve a milestone with this event. A reunion of our friends and family, and we welcome all the new people that come and become part of our extended family.

Special Guest – Legendary Polynesian Artist and Performer Kap Tafiti Te’o from the Polynesian Cultural Center Laie, Hawaii. Be ready to be thrilled by his amazing fire dance show.

This is APCC’s only fundraiser of the year and we appreciate all that has come to support us through all these years. Your donations contribute to our continuing mission to serve our community with not only cultural arts but with vital community services through our outreach programs.

Follow the link to get your tickets online: bit.ly/apcc25thluau