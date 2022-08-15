Increases in Business License Fees Likely to Take Effect in January – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Tacoma is proposing to increase business license fees this fall. While the City has characterized this as a “modest 20% increase,” for certain businesses the fees will increase by a startling 500% . The proposed fee structure is set out in the Fact Sheet attached below. Business with gross revenue less than $1M will pay between $25-$300 (an increase of up to 20% ). For business with gross revenues between $1M and $5M the fee will go from $250 – $1000 (a 300% increase). And, for business with gross revenue over $5M the fee is proposed to be $1500 (a 500% increase). Below are documents related to this proposal.

Items For Your Calendars

August 18 – Meeting with Tacoma Police regarding crime and other issues caused by an encampment near the Tacoma Mall. On Thursday August 18 at 7:30 am TPD is set to meet with concerned business owners and residents regarding the encampment located at S. 42nd street and S. Fife Street. Any business owner or resident who is impacted by crime and other issues from this encampment should attend the meeting. The meeting is at Marlene’s Market & Deli 2951 S, 38th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409. A news story on this encampment can be read here:

komonews.com/news/local/community-demands-action-for-growing-tacoma-homeless-camp

September – TBC Meeting with the Mayor, City Manager & City Attorney. TBC has requested a meeting with Bill Fosbre, Tacoma’s City attorney to learn more about the steps his office is taking to address misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors. We will share what we learn with all of you following that meeting at the beginning of September. Stay tuned.

October – Next Quarterly General Meeting of the TBC Membership. TBC’s next General Meetings will be on October 10th at 5:30 pm. Come hear reports on our work and get involved. Details to come. Please save the date!