Great Food and Fun Coming to DuPont 20 & 21 August – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tom Riggs.

Are you looking for a great weekend of family fun without driving too far? Look no further than the beautiful city of DuPont, WA. The Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 American Legion Family will host its annual BBQ Competition in Clocktower Park, DuPont, WA on Saturday and Sunday 20 & 21 August 2022. Over 30 professional and semi-professional Pit Masters will be competing for $15,000 in prize money and the public is invited to sample their offerings both days.

This will be a great weekend featuring delicious BBQ food served directly from the Pit Masters. In addition to great food, there will be a beer garden featuring locally brewed beer and spirits, live bands both days, and extensive supervised activities for the kids. There are many vendors offering a wide variety of products and services, so plan on plenty of time to check them out. There will truly be something for everyone this weekend. The hours both days are noon until 4:00 PM. Come early to make sure there is plenty of food.

This BBQ Cookoff is our American Legion Post’s largest fundraiser. All money raised will go to support our Youth Programs. Annually we sponsor Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, JROTC awards, Boys and Girls State Citizenship and Leadership Scholarships, School Awards to graduating boys and girls in 5th, 8th and 12th grades, and local youth baseball teams.

The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veteran’s organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow servicemembers and veterans. If you are a servicemember or veteran and would like more information on the Legion, or if you would just like to see a Post in action, join us this weekend in Clocktower Park.