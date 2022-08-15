Curran Apple Orchard Cider Squeeze, Aug. 28 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.

The Curran Apple Orchard Cider Squeeze is back!

Join us at one of UP’s long time traditions on Sunday, August 28, from noon to 4pm at the Curran Apple Orchard Park in University Place!

Thanks to CORE (the volunteer group dedicated to the orchard) and the City of University Place for sponsoring this FREE event which features an array of activities for the whole family!

*Please note: Cash only for purchasing bagged apples, jugs and refreshments).

Besides squeezing your own fresh cider, visitors can meet Johnny Appleseed and the Big Apple while enjoying apple pie and ice cream along with entertainment by the Sunset Bible Band. Here are some tips to help you enjoy the day!

*Public picking begins on Sunday, August 28, starting at noon. You are welcome to pick from unmarked trees (avoid taped trees or those with Do Not Pick Signs—these are adopted trees whose owners are waiting for apples to ripen!). Bagged apples will also be available for purchase (cash only).

*Do not bring apples from home or outside the orchard. You may pick up to two grocery bags OR you can purchase bagged apples.

*If you wish to squeeze cider, it is highly recommended to get in line by 2pm due to the limited number of presses. Bring your own jugs from home OR purchase them at the squeeze.

Volunteers are needed to help run this wonderful event. For more information, contact Jill Worthington at 253-565-4855.

The Curran Apple Orchard Park is a 7 ½ acre working apple orchard located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place.