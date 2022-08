Submitted by Rep. Mari Leavitt.

Please join Reps. Mari Leavitt and Dan Bronoske for a Coffee and Conversation. It will be held Monday, August 12th from 4-5 p.m. in Lakewood at Starbucks’s 5422 74th St. W, Lakewood.

It’s a great way to share concerns or issues and engage in a casual conversation on what’s top of mind for you. We look forward to listening and learning from you.