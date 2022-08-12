Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society Joins the Fun Again – The Suburban Times

No plans for the weekend yet? Whether you are a bookworm or not, the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society knows how to draw you in with their wide variety of books of different genres.

On Sunday, August 14 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m., the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society will be present with a stand at the Craft and Vendor Show of the Saints Car Club Cruze on Port Orchard’s Bay Street between Cline and Harrison Street. More than 600 vehicles, a Battle of the Bands, a Dunk Tank, and lots of food will be featured as well – bookworms will certainly enjoy the food for thought best. Author D.L. Fowler, also known as “The Lincoln Guy”, will have some mind-blowing biographical novels at his stand, and author Peter Stockwell’s locally placed mystery novels will make you wonder “whodunnit”?

Another opportunity to soak in literature is the Olalla Americana Music Festival at the South Kitsap Southern Little League Field (at SE Olalla Valley Rd and SE Hovgaard Rd.) on Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. (tickets available also at www.OlallaAmericana.com). The traditional small-town country festival presents some great bands, a pie contest, and – of course – the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society! Author Mary Boone will be a highlight for families with her middle-grade non-fiction book and some exciting snack to explore. And April Emerson will enchant readers young and old with her picture book. Also meet and to get to know authors Sean Brown, D.L. Fowler, Andy Becker, Jan Gardner, Alan Seattle, and Bob Ingram with their great literary works.

Sound like fun? There is something for everybody! Bookworms will get their fill …