Forever Friends Dedication – The Suburban Times

Submitted by UP for Arts.

UP for Arts is (finally!) dedicating the “Forever Friends” statue at the Curran Apple Orchard Park!

Everyone is invited to attend the dedication on Thursday, August 18, at 5:45p.m.

“Forever Friends” is a life-size statue of a horse and young girl modeled after “Brewster,” a beloved horse which resided at the Curran Apple Orchard, greeting visitors and accepting apples.

Artist John Jewell, who also made “Sharing” located in Cirque Park, created the sculpture to help celebrate the orchard’s 25th anniversary as a city park as well as its tradition of bringing people together and creating friendships.

UP for Arts spent several years writing grants and holding fundraisers in order to bring “Forever Friends” to our community. Although COVID restrictions delayed the official dedication until now,

community members have embraced the sculpture, often decorating it with flowers, apples and other items. Please join us for the brief dedication on August 18 which will be followed by the final Curran Apple Orchard Summer Concert starting at 6:30pm featuring the JBLM New Orleans Brass Band. Bring picnics, blankets and lawn chairs! The orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place.