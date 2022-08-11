Round1 – Get Ready for Fun – The Suburban Times

South Hill Mall press release.

Finding fun in the South Sound is about to become a whole lot easier…just head to the South Hill Mall in Puyallup. That’s where Round 1 Bowling & Amusement will open its doors on Saturday, August 13. Exclusive Round1 t-shirts will be given to the first 300 customers who attend the grand opening.

Round 1 is an entertainment concept that packs an incredible mix of indoor games, music and relaxation under one roof. This entertainment emporium fills 52,000 square feet. Inside, guests will find regulation-sized bowling lanes, billiards, ping-pong and more arcade games than you’ve ever seen in one place. A lounge area offers a satisfying selection of food and a full bar. In the near future, private party rooms equipped for Karaoke will be available for reservation.

Round1 originated in Japan back in 1980 and with the support from fans and customers has successfully grown. Each Round1 location attracts an estimated 1 million customers each year. There are currently 48 Round1 locations in the United States, with more on the way. Round1 caters to a wide range of customers, providing an extraordinary level of fun for families, groups of kids and adults.

South Hill Mall, located at Highway 512 and South Meridian Street in Puyallup, Washington, has been serving the people of the South Sound area since 1988. South Hill Mall is owned and managed in association with the Cafaro family of companies, based in Niles, Ohio. Cafaro, one of the nation’s largest privately held shopping center developers, has developed more than 30 million square feet of retail space in 14 states. Learn more at www.cafarocompany.com.

Round One Entertainment, Inc. d.b.a. Round1 Bowling & Amusement is a California based subsidiary of Round One Corporation (TYO: 4680) with locations nationwide. Round1 brings together people of all ages and backgrounds in a safe, friendly and fun environment with multi-entertainment complexes offering bowling, arcade, billiards, private party rooms with karaoke, as well as bar and dining. Always looking for ways to innovate fun, Round1 works hard to maintain the largest selection of cutting-edge Japanese arcade games and redemption prizes. For more information, please visit www.round1usa.com.