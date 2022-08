Submitted by Eric Warn.

Robert Johnson (left), Tacoma, and Karen Fillmore (right), University Place, recently joined the Lakewood First Lions Club (LFLC), as associate members, meaning they are club members who have a primary membership in one club but have a relationship with a club in another community. Congratulating them is RuthAnne Hickey (center), club president. The LFLC is the oldest service organization in Lakewood.