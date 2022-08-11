Lakewood Accepting Applications for Small Works Abatement Roster – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood is accepting applications for a Small Works Abatement Roster for both federally and non-federally funded residential and commercial demolition of dangerous buildings, lead abatement, asbestos abatement, hazardous materials abatement, and methamphetamine abatements within the city limits of Lakewood. Contractors needed include:

Lead and Asbestos Inspection Services/Surveyors

General Demolition/Abatement Contractors

All contractors must be licensed, bonded and insured in the State of Washington. All abatement contractors must be properly certified and shall provide evidence of current certification upon application. All contractors must have a current City of Lakewood business license.

When using the Small Works Abatement Roster to award contracts, the City will invite proposals from those on the Roster. The contract will be awarded to the contractor submitting the most responsive bid depending on the area of specialty.

Small Works Roster applications are available at:

City of Lakewood – Community Development Department

6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499

By calling: 253-983-7773 or by clicking here.

The City of Lakewood is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Small businesses and qualified minority and women owned businesses are encouraged to respond.

The following is applicable to federally funded projects: The City of Lakewood in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all parties that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this invitation, disadvantaged businesses enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of sex, race, color, age, natural origin or disability in consideration of an award of any contract or subcontract.

The following regulations are applicable to federally funded projects funded with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Community Development Block Grant Funds: Title 24, CFR 570 of the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations, and Public Law 110-289, Housing and Recovery Act of 2008 (Section 2301).