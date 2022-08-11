 Area Student Named to the St. Olaf College Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

Area Student Named to the St. Olaf College Dean’s List

The following local student has been named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

Jane Sikes, Parents Kenneth and Erin Sikes.

The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.

One of the nation’s leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by Lutheran tradition.

