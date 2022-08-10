Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Pierce County remains in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s low COVID-19 community level.

Our COVID-19 7-day hospitalization rate dropped more than 50% from last week and we’ve seen a drop in case rate as well.

At the low level, CDC recommends you:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

Wear a mask if you have symptoms, test positive, or are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Still need to get your first, second or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine? In addition to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, we now have Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available at several locations.

Find your dose today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

On Aug. 8, our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 178.6 for July 21-27, which is:

13.4% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range: July 14-20).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 4.2 for July 19-25, which is:

54.8 % lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range July 12-18).

We confirmed 865 cases of COVID-19 for July 31-Aug. 6 and 17 deaths:

A woman in her 30s from Spanaway.

A man in his 70s from Lake Tapps-Sumner.

A man in his 60s from Edgewood-Fife-Milton.

A woman in her 70s from University Place.

A woman in her 80s from Southwest Pierce.

A woman in her 80s from South Pierce.

A woman in her 40s from Northeast-Downtown Tacoma.

A man in his 50s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 80s from Spanaway.

A man in his 70s from Lakewood.

A man in his 90s from University Place.

A woman in her 60s from East Tacoma.

A woman in her 80s from Puyallup.

A woman in her 90s from Puyallup.

A man in his 70s from South Pierce.

A woman in her 90s from University Place.

A man in his 80s from Graham.

Deaths reported this week range from July 10-Aug. 4. We record deaths by week in our cases dashboard on our data page.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 214,828 cases and 1,478 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending Aug. 6 is 124.

In the last 2 weeks:

14.7% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

24.4% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

22.7% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

38.2% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35.0% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: